Will County Pets of the Week: March 9, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Miley is an 18-month old, 40-pound terrier that was found as a stray. She is sweet, loving, gentle, easy-to-handle, and enjoys being close to people. She loves to play and would do well in an attentive and active family. She gets along well with other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind cats. Miley needs a home where she can feel safe, loved, and part of the family. To meet Miley, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Two-year-old Woodrow was rescued from a local animal control where he was at risk of euthanasia. Woodrow is currently quiet and reserved since he’s overwhelmed by the rescue’s new smells and sounds and is still learning trust. He can be petted once he feels reassured. He especially loves neck and chin scratches. This sweet cat needs home where he can feel safe and loved. To meet Woodrow, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet him. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Daphne is a sweet, energetic and loving 10-month-old husky mix. Daphne loves to run and jump around, and she appears to be dog-friendly. To meet Daphne, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Joey is a sweet and laid-back 5-year-old, FIV-positive tabby. He needs a home where he can curl up in a cozy bed and nap and lie near people for pets. To meet Joey, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Nine-month-old Filip is gentle, curious, sweet and loyal. He enjoys soft attention and time with people. He’s beginning to explore the world with growing confidence each day. Filip will thrive in a home that understands and appreciates the instincts of herding breeds and benefit most from an owner who will guide him as he grows. To meet Filip, call Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at 779-206-2132 or visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo provided by Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

