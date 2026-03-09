Gun found in a pew at New Lenox church

Rob Winner – rwinner@shawmedia.com The Catholic Diocese of Joliet crest is seen in the entryway of their new location in Crest Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014.

A gun was found on Monday in a pew at a New Lenox church, according to a Catholic school principal.

A message about the incident was sent to parents on Monday from Colleen Carroll, principal of St. Jude Catholic School in New Lenox. The school is part of the Diocese of Joliet.

Church personnel “found a gun in a pew,” according to Carroll’s message.

“Parish personnel immediately contacted the New Lenox Police Department, who are investigating at this time. Currently, these are all the details we have,” according to Carroll’s message.

No students were in any danger, she said.

Police are still “actively investigating to identify the owner,” said New Lenox Deputy Police Chief Tim Perry.

This incident was not associated with St. Jude Catholic School, and at no time was there a threat to the school, Perry said.

“All preliminary evidence indicated the handgun was concealed on a parishioner of the church and was mistakenly left in the pew during a recent service,” Perry said.

Carroll called a school resource officer “out of an abundance of caution,” and together they “completed a walk-through of both inside and outside of the building,” Carroll said.

“I have also arranged for [New Lenox Police Department] to do extra patrols throughout our campus. All pastoral and school personnel will diligently monitor the campus using best practices to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and campus,” Carroll said.