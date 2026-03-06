Joliet Plan Commission recommends approval of data center project

Residents pack the room at City Hall for the Joliet Plan Commission meeting on Thursday, March 5, 2026 in Joliet. The panel was voting on a proposed data center development. (Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Plan Commission on Thursday gave its recommendation for approval of the proposed 795-acre data center.

The vote was 7-1.

The data center, which would be built on farm land in an area south of the Chicagoland Speedway, next goes to the City Council for a final vote.

The council will consider the plan at a March 16 meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m.

The data center plan originally was to be heard by the Plan Commission in October. But staff took it off the agenda for more review.

In the meantime, opponents had been coming regularly to Plan Commission and City Council meetings to speak against the project.

Developers Hillwood and PowerHouse Data Centers say the project will bring more than 7,000 construction jobs and 700 permanent jobs once fully built.

The project also is expected to generate $310 million in property taxes over 30 years.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.