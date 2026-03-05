Brady Pettigrew’s 25 points lead Bolingbrook past Neuqua Valley in Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional

Wednesday’s Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional semifinal between Bolingbrook and Neuqua Valley could have been billed as a battle of super sophomores, with Brady Pettigrew of Bolingbrook and Cole Kelly of Neuqua Valley taking center stage.

Pettigrew finished with a game-high 25 points to lead the Raiders to a 68-53 win, while Kelly had team highs with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

The victory advances Bolingbrook to Friday’s sectional title game against defending Class 4A champion and top-seeded Benet.

But it was a senior that came off the bench that made a huge difference for Bolingbrook.

Jayden Madden, a 6-foot-9 post player, entered the game in the first quarter when starter Elijah Anderson was whistled with two quick fouls. Madden made his presence felt with two baskets in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 13 rebounds to go with seven points.

“I just brought everything I had today,” Madden said. “I don’t want the season to end. I know when I get in there that my length will be a plus for the team. When the ball goes up and doesn’t go in the basket, it’s mine. That’s my attitude toward rebounding.

“It was a close game the whole way. We’d get a lead of seven or nine points and they would come back and tighten things up. We just had to stay focused and we did that.”

Pettigrew hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the first quarter to help the Raiders (25-7) grab a 6-2 lead. Neuqua battled back, taking an 11-8 lead on an old-fashioned three-point play by Luke Balgro, who scored all eight of his points in the first quarter. Later in the period, a pair of free throws by Kelly put Neuqua (32-2) ahead 16-15, but Bolingbrook finished the quarter on a 7-0 run as Madden sandwiched baskets around another 3-pointer from Pettigrew to give the Raiders a 22-16 lead at the end of one.

The Wildcats opened the second with a 3-pointer by Mason Martin (13 points) and a pair of free throws by Kelly to pull within 22-21. The Raiders answered with a 10-0 run, started by a free throw by TJ Williams (10 points). Isaiah Rogers followed with a free throw, then hit back-to-back baskets. Williams turned a steal into a basket and Pettigrew made a pair of free throws for a 32-21 lead. Neuqua, though, scored the final seven points of the first half, all scored by Danny Mikuta on a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw, to make it 32-28 at halftime.

Bolingbrook led 42-33 midway through the third quarter, but the Wildcats rallied again. Kelly turned a steal into a layup, then scored another basket. After a free throw by Madden, Kelly hit a 3-pointer to make it 43-40. Arshil Khamani and Mikuta each scored for Neuqua and teammate Carter Corviello made a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats a 46-43 lead. Pettigrew was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the quarter and made all three to make it 46-46 entering the fourth.

“We know we have a shot any time we are playing on our own floor,” Pettigrew said. “We played them earlier in the season and we didn’t stop either Mason [Martin] or Cole [Kelly].

“We gave Jayden Madden the MVP for this game. Without what he did, it would have been 10 times harder. He knows his role and goes out there and does it.”

Bolingbrook senior point guard Trey Brost picked up his fourth foul late in the third quarter and began the fourth on the bench. Neuqua Valley took advantage and grabbed a 49-48 lead before Brost (9 points, 6 assists) returned.

Madden got a putback basket to put Bolingbrook ahead for good at 50-49, then Jeremy McCullom (9 points) drained a 3-pointer. Brost then assisted on a basket by Pettigrew, who was fouled and completed the three-point play. Pettigrew then scored off another Brost assist before driving from the left wing and finishing with a dunk for a 60-52 lead. With just over a minute left, Pettigrew took a long pass from Brost for another dunk to seal the win.

“When Trey got his fourth and had to sit, we were a little out of sorts,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “When he went back in, it solidified us and we just played different. I am proud of how our guys showed a lot of fight. Neuqua is a very good team. They only had one loss coming into this game for a reason.

“Jayden Madden has really been coming on lately. He has had some health issues all year, and he’s finally healthy. When he’s 100%, he makes a big difference for us. And, I think Brady wanted to show that he’s an elite player. He keeps getting more mature and efficient.”

The Wildcats finish 31-2.

“We didn’t defend Pettigrew very well,” Neuqua Valley coach Todd Sutton said. “We weren’t very good defensively all night. Usually, we are a good defensive team.

“We could never get over the hump. We made too many mistakes at critical points. Fouling a 3-point shooter at the buzzer was a big one. We didn’t break down well defensively and take charges. It just wasn’t our best night.”

