Semitrailer driver charged with Romeoville DUI crash, fleeing the scene

A semitrailer driver has been charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a Romeoville crash that damaged a pregnant woman’s vehicle.

On Saturday, Arturo Anguiano, 45, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated battery, failure to report an accident involving injury and DUI in connection with the incident.

At 10:17 a.m. Feb. 26, officers learned Anguiano was driving a Freightliner semitrailer that rear-ended a Buick vehicle on Illinois Route 53 in Romeoville, according to a court filing from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The pregnant driver of the Buick was stopped at a red light and took a picture of the Freightliner before it left, prosecutors said. She was later hospitalized for injuries.

Anguiano did not stop to give any information to anyone nor did he render assistance to anyone, prosecutors said.

At 10:34 a.m. Feb. 26, Anguiano struck a truck at another location, prosecutors said.

“He again went through a red light and collided with the truck. He did not stop and left that scene again without leaving any information,” prosecutors said.

Anguiano did not get far before one of his front tires “fell off, rendering the Freightliner inoperable,” prosecutors said.

The driver of the truck that Anguiano hit saw him “take empty beer cans from the truck and throw them away at a nearby gas station where he was buying more beer,” prosecutors said.

Anguiano was uncooperative with officers, tried to walk away and pushed an officer, prosecutors said.

Anguiano had “glassy bloodshot eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and had difficulty maintaining balance,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors argued Anguiano is a flight risk and he should be “detained to protect our community.”

Will County Judge Jennifer Lynch granted Anguiano’s pretrial release on Saturday.