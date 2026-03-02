Joliet to designate street section honoring the late Rev. Larry Ellis

The late Rev. Larry Ellis of St Mark CME Church in Joliet is seen speaking at a 2021 demonstration on behalf of George Floyd. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The city will designate a section of Wallace Street in honor of the late Rev. Larry Ellis.

Ellis was a minister at St. Mark C.M.E. Church, located on the South End of Joliet where he lived his entire life.

The city will add the designation Larry Ellis Way to a section of Wallace Street between Joliet and Ottawa streets.

“Rev. Larry was a community leader, veteran and activist whose impact continues to resonate among South End locals,” the Rev. Cameron J. Moore, paster at St. Mark’s, wrote in a letter of support for the street designation.

Ellis died July 29, 2024.

Trista Brown, founder and leader of the nonprofit activist organization SpeakUp, submitted the application for the street designation to honor Ellis.

SpeakUp in 2021 gave its Margaret Graves Humanitarian Award to Ellis.

Brown in her application noted Ellis’s “exceptional involvement with St. Mark C.M.E. Church and commiunity initiatives.”

Councilwoman Suzanna Ibarra, whose District 5 includes the South End area, commented at the Feb. 17 City Council meeting at which the street designation was approved that Ellis regularly reminded her of the needs in the neighborhood.

“He knew the area very well,” Ibarra said. “He never failed to help anyone who needed help.”