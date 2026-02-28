Downtown Joliet coffee cafe opens second location

Jitters coffeehouse in Joliet recently opened a second location at Bays Tower Apartments. (Photo provided by Jitters)

Jitters coffeehouse in Joliet recently opened a second location at Bays Tower Apartments in downtown Joliet.

Hours for Jitters at the Bay Coffee House for residents and the public are 7 a.m. to noon daily and select evenings from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We are slowly learning what hours work best,” said Amber Duffy, co-owner of Jitters. “We will be offering a Jitters menu pretty much like our current location, but plus teaming up with Cemeno’s for pizza by the slice and whole pizzas – breakfast pizza and regular style."

In addition to coffee, Jitters sells warm lattes, hot chocolate, smoothies, lemonade, iced tea, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and salads.

In 2025, Jitters celebrated its 21st anniversary at its downtown Joliet location at 178 N. Chicago St.

Jitters at the Bay Coffee House is located at 311 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

For more information, call 815-740-0048 or visit facebook.com/JittersJoliet.