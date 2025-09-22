Jitters coffee house in Joliet offering specials for anniversary

Sisters Hope Shelby, left, and Amber Duffy help run their mother Gina Duffy’s Jitters coffee house along North Chicago Street in downtown Joliet on Monday July 8, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Jitters coffeehouse will celebrate its 21st anniversary in downtown Joliet in the same location on Sept. 26.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jitters, located at 178 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Amber Duffy, co-owner of Jitters, said Jitters’ anniversary celebration will include outdoor grilling and a variety of specials.

Gina Duffy, Jitters founder, previously said the support of family and friends who “jumped onboard” made it possible to weather the 2009 recession – as did common sense and loyal customers.

“You have to be wiling to work hard,” Gina Duffy said. “You have to be patient. In times of discouragement, I worked hard, waited, and had great support while waiting for something to happen. And then it did.”

Two cups of coffee are seen inside Jitters coffeehouse in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Denise Unland)

Gina Duffy also grew up in Joliet and her mother once worked in downtown Joliet, contributing to Duffy’s sense of belonging.

“This is where we live; this is our home,” Gina Duffy said. “We’re like a family. Downtown Joliet is that special to us.”

In addition to coffee, Jitters sells warm lattes, hot chocolate, smoothies, lemonade, iced tea, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and salads.

For hours and information, call 815-740-0048 or go to facebook.com/JittersJoliet.