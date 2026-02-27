Construction to begin for new Chicago Street I-80 interchange in Joliet

Eastbound lanes on the Interstate 80 at over Chicago Street in Joliet are seen in this file photo. (ALEX ORTIZ)

Construction of a new Chicago Street interchange in Joliet is scheduled to begin next week.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The project is part of ongoing efforts to rebuild Interstate 80 in Minooka, Joliet and New Lenox.

The work will be carried out in several stages but initially will require lane closures in both directions of Chicago Street between McDonough Street and Doris Avenue, according to IDOT.

At least one lane in both directions will remain open for about one month while temporary pavement and other site needs are completed to accommodate traffic during the interchange’s reconstruction, according to IDOT.

Once the temporary pavement is complete, Chicago Street will return to two lanes in both directions while the interchange is rebuilt, with various lane shifts and occasional closures until the project is finished.

In a statement, Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi said the new Chicago Street interchange “promises to be a vast improvement locally as well as for one of the state’s critical freight corridors.”

“As always, when you approach any work zone, please slow down and give workers plenty of room to do their jobs,” Biagi said.

A gateway into downtown Joliet, the interchange is the last of six to be rebuilt along the project corridor, according to IDOT.