Areas of Rock Run Preserve in Joliet to be closed for prescribed burn on Thursday

The Rock Run Greenway Trail from Black Road to Essington Avenue in Joliet will be closed on Thursday due to a prescribed burn being conducted by the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

During the burn, two access areas for Rock Run Preserve — Black Road Access and Paul V. Nichols Access on Essington Road — will be closed for the duration of the burn, the forest preserve district said.

The gates will reopen after the burn or the next morning, depending on the timing of the fire work, the forest district said.

Weather and other factors could affect this timeline. Updates will be posted to the Closure Alerts page on the Forest Preserve District’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org, as necessary.