Will County Pets of the Week: Feb. 23, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Ralphie is a 3-year-old, 50-pound loving and energetic terrier. He is strong, active and always ready to go. He’s incredibly affectionate and thrives on attention, cuddles and quality time with humans. Ralphie bonds deeply and needs a family that includes him in its daily routine. Ralphie is dog-selective, so he needs a home with no small dogs or kitties. Because of his size and strength, Ralphie also needs a home with older kids who can handle his enthusiasm and respect his space. To meet Ralphie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Astronaut is a 3-year-old gray domestic shorthair that was found as a stray and brought to NAWS. She was adopted, spent 18 months in a home, then relinquished back to NAWS because of her owner’s financial hardships. Astronaut is quiet, gentle and reserved, but enjoys pets and attention. She needs a quiet home, a patient adopter and time to feel comfortable and build confidence. She previously lived with other cats and should do well with kitty siblings. Astronaut needs a home without dogs. To meet Astronaut, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Coco is a playful 4-year-old, 36-pound collie/shepherd/terrier mix. He enjoys walks and running around outside. Coco is dog-selective and nervous meeting new people, so he needs slow introductions with both. To meet Coco, visit Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Tabitha is a rambunctious and playful 17-week-old tabby kitten. She loves toys, running around and pets, but she is a bit feisty. To meet Tabitha, visit Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Dottie is cuddly and playful. She does well with kids and respectful cats and dogs. She loves belly rubs, wand toys, her cat tree and watching the world outside. She can be carried like a baby and communicate when her food bowl is empty. Looking for a loving, fun companion? Dottie is your girl. To meet Dottie, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

