Silver Cross Hospital names VP of patient care and chief nursing officer

Sharon Zobel, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox)

Sharon Zobel was recently named vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Zobel, who brought three decades of nursing and leadership experience when she joined Silver Cross as a nursing manager in 2020, has served as interim chief nursing officer since July 2025.

She’s served in a variety of nursing leadership roles at Silver Cross, including manager, director and administrative director.

Zobel holds a master of health administration from Rasmussen University and a bachelor of science in nursing from Northern Illinois University.

She previously held nursing leadership positions at Riverside Medical Center and Palos Health.

