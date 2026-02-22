Shaw Local

Silver Cross Hospital names VP of patient care and chief nursing officer

Sharon Zobel was recently named vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Sharon Zobel, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

She has served as interim chief nursing officer since July 2025.

Zobel, who brought three decades of nursing and leadership experience when she joined Silver Cross as a nursing manager in 2020, has served as interim chief nursing officer since July 2025.

She’s served in a variety of nursing leadership roles at Silver Cross, including manager, director and administrative director.

Zobel holds a master of health administration from Rasmussen University and a bachelor of science in nursing from Northern Illinois University.

She previously held nursing leadership positions at Riverside Medical Center and Palos Health.

For more information, visit silvercross.org.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.