Joliet West finishes second at girls state bowling tournament: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls bowling

Joliet West finishes second at state meet: The Tigers scored 12,163 to finish with the runner-up trophy.

Malorie Berry finished fifth with 2,544 while Emily Michon was seventh at 2,520. Lockport finished fourth at 11,770 and was led by Alyvia Matiasek (ninth, 2,491) and Taylor Lane (14th, 2,463). Minooka was the seventh place team with 11,337 and were led by Violet Gendeman (17th, 2,433). Lincoln-Way West was 11th with 11,137.

Boys swimming

Plainfield qualifies nine for state swim meet: Josh Turner, Chris Johnson, Aidan Ward and Hermes Sadcopen qualified in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:33.14, second best at the Metea Valley. Sadcopen, Johnson, Connor Puk and Nate Finley made the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:27. Ward, Turner, Zach Adams and Daniel Venhrynovych made the 400 freestyle cut at 3:11.98. Ward made the 200 yard medley at 1:52.90. Sadcopen was second in the 50 yard freestyle at 20.92 seconds and the 100 butterfly at 51.90. Turner made the 100 freestyle at 47.53. Turner (50.98) and Ward (50.88) both made the 100 backstroke. Finally, Johnson made the 100 breaststroke at 58.71.

Lockport takes second in the Sandburg Sectional: Ian Allen, Adrian Ogrodny, Colin Santiago, and Mark Vetrinas made it to state in the 200 yard medley at 1:38.63. Santiago, Ogrodny, Rocco Ciaccia, and Mark Vetrinas made it in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:27.98. Santiago, Allen, Ciaccia and Vetrinas made the 400 freestyle at 3:16.75. Ciaccia qualified in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:44.23. Vetrinas won the 50 yard freestyle at 21.69. Logan Fields (470.85) and Andy Giorgetti (463.25) both qualified in diving. Finally, Ciaccia made it in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 4:50.28.

Lincoln-Way Central qualifies nine at home sectional: John Mroz, Tyler Hofsommer, Gavin Gress and Souya Kubota made state in the 200 yard medley with a time of 1:36.83. Mroz, Kubota, Tyler Lambert and Dominic DiForti qualified in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:27.80. Mroz, DiForti, Lambert and Dylan Ragland finished the 400 freestyle in 3:15.08 to qualify. DiForti won the 200 freestyle at 1:44.29 and the 100 breaststroke at 59.23. Kubota swam a 1:59.64 at the 200-yard medley and 4:41.82 in the 500 yard freestyle to punch his ticket to state. Devin Canavan (472.55) and Leo Kornmuller (410.55) made it in diving. Lincoln-Way West’s Billy Spee made it in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 53.33 while John Kucala qualified in diving at 430.60. Finally, Lincoln-Way East qualified Nate Jackson in diving at 577.10.

Gymnastics

Lincoln-Way East finishes sixth at state: The Griffins finished with 140.9250 as a team. Jillian Riebe finished 24th in the all-around with 34.9000. Flynn Meyer earned a 9.4 in the vault (eighth) while Riebe was seventh in the floor at 9.225.

Boys track and field

Dwight finishes third at Grayslake Throwing Event: Graham Meister was third individually with a shot put 18.52m.

Plainfield South wins 23rd Plainfield South Invitational: Kilan Callahan won the 200 meters with a time of 23.52. Plainfield East was third with 60 points and the 4x200 relay won first with 1:33.27.

Joliet West finishes seventh at Greg Foster Invite: The Tigers finished with 31 points while Romeoville had five. Payton Hudson finished second in the 600m at 1:25.08.

Minooka finishes second at the Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational: The Indians scored 121.5 as a team

Girls track and field

Joliet West finishes sixth at Hononegah Invitational: The Tigers scored 31 points as a team. Emma Trainor finished second in the high jump with a 1.47 meter effort.

Lockport finishes second at Rich Township Invitational: The Porter 4x800 team won first at 10:22.55. Plainfield South finished eighth with 28 points.