Joliet high schools raise more than $1,000 for annual Takedown Cancer event

Joliet Central and Joliet West high schools came together to raise $1,321 for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.

The funds were raised during Joliet Township High School District 204’s annual Takedown Cancer event, held during the schools’ wrestling match on Jan. 15.

The event honors the memory of former Joliet East and Joliet Central wrestling coach Pat O’Connell, who passed away from lung cancer in 2019.

O’Connell was a standout wrestler at the former Joliet East High School in the early 1970s.

He was an assistant coach on Central’s 1985 state championship team and became head coach in 2010.

For more information on the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund, visit takedowncancer.org.