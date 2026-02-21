Coal City, Joliet Catholic and Providence highlight state wrestling: Friday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys wrestling

IHSA State Individual Finals: At Champaign, IL, Coal City will have three wrestlers in state final matches in Class 1A Saturday night. Aidan Kenney at 157 won his match 11-5 over Landon Weidler of Bellville Althoff. Brock Finch at 175 upset top-seed Lyndon Thies of Roxana on a takedown with 22 seconds left and Cade Poyner won his 215-pound match by fall over Jackson Allen of Yorkville Christian. Logan Van Duyne of Wilmington will wrestle for the title at 190 after he defeated Ross Miller of Vandalia 4-1. Jake Munsterman (106), Owen Peters (126), Luke Munsterman (138), Brody Widlowski (15) and Mason Garner (165) of Coal City, Colton Drinkwine of Reed-Custer (113) and Landen Venecia of Seneca (190) will all battle through wrestlebacks.

Providence placed five into the Class 2A state finals, Justus Heeg led the way with his dominant technical fall over Brian Hart of Wauconda at 157. Christian Corcoran won his semifinal match 7-5 over Drew Murante of IC Catholic, Max Mandac won his match at 216 15-6 over Tristan Porter of Mattoon, Tommy Banas won at 138 over Colton Huff of St. Ignatius, and Jasper Harper won his match over James Wojcikiewicz of Civic Memorial at 165. Paxton Valentine of Morris advanced to the finals at 120, defeating top-seed Kannon Judycki of IC Catholic in overtime. Cole Lemberg (106), Nate Ortiz (120), Lucas Forsythe (132), Lucas Banas (144), and Ameer Khalil (175) of Providence will compete in wrestlebacks. Judah Heeg of Lemont (190), and Carter Skoff (150) and Brock Claypool (138) of Morris will also compete in wrestlebacks.

Jason Hampton of Joliet Catholic will wrestle for the Class 3A title at 132 after he won by major decision 13-3 over Ryan Dorn from Barrington. Justin Wardlow of Lockport will look to win the title at 157 after his win by decision 4-3 over David Ogunsanya of Oak Park-River Forest. Kane Robles (106), Colton Schultz (113), Lukas Foster (126), Adante Washington (138), Nolan Vogel (157) and Ryker Czubak of Joliet Catholic will wrestle in wrestlebacks. Noe Hernandez (106), Isaac Zimmerman (132) and Chris Miller 175) of Lockport, Jalen Byrd (175) and Aiden Hennings (285) of Lincoln-Way Central, Jacob Tyderek (215) and Coehn Weber (150) of Joliet West, Colton Zvonar (190) and Max Mularz (157) of Lincoln-Way East, Kaiden Meyer (165) and Maddux Tindal (132) and Brady Glynn (132) of Lincoln-Way West advanced to wrestlebacks.

Girls bowling

IHSA State Bowling: At The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Joliet West sits in third place behind leader Hersey after the first day at the state bowling meet with a total of 6,110. Malorie Berry led the way with a total of 1,267 and is ninth overall. Mia Antomez is 10th overall with a total of 1,266. Taylor Lane of Lockport is in fourth place overall with a total of 1,298. Lockport is eighth in the team race. Lincoln-Way West is ninth led by Madison Tippett (1,197), and Minooka is 11th paced by a total of 1,180 from Vicki Gendeman. Valerie Kay of Bolingbrook is 68th, Melissa Heaton of Plainfield South is 115th, Abby Craig of Lincoln-Way East was 107th, and Addison McGrath of Plainfield Central is 79th.

Girls basketball

Hinsdale South 34, Lemont 29: At the Class 3A Hinsdale South regional in Darien, Lemont fell to the host Hornets in the regional final.

Boys basketball

Minooka 67, Naperville Central 61: At Minooka, Brady Hairald scored 20 and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Indians the win in the regular season finale. Kyle Rodak added 12 and Nehemiah Brown and Rhett Harris finished with 11 a piece for Minooka (14-16).

Serena 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 46: At Serena, Leondre Kemp scored 18 and Cameron Bray 10 as GSW (16-14) fell to the Huskers in a nonconference contest.

Sycamore 68, Morris 48: At Morris, RJ Kennedy scored 16 as Moris closed out the regular season with the loss to the Spartans in the Interstate Eight. Landon Norris added 12 and Austin Delahera 11 for Morris (9-20).

Sacred Heart-Griffin 70, Coal City 25: At Coal City, Carter Nicholson and Julian Micetich scored six points each as the Coalers closed out the regular season.

Girls gymnastics

IHSA State meet: At Palatine, Lincoln-Way East finished sixth in the team competition. Jillian Riebe finished 24th in the all-around. In the prelims, Flynn Meyers is fifth in the vault and Riebe is eighth in the floor competition.

Girls indoor track and field

Homewood-Flossmoor Quad: At Flossmoor, Minooka dominated the team race with 188 points. Chrishawna Clark (200), Natalie Nahs (400), Paige Joachim (1,600), Sydney Tamez (3,200), Nora Degroot (high jump), Penelope McCollom (pole vault), and Abigail Borjon (triple jump) won events for Minooka. Madison King of Joliet Central won the 800.

Wheaton North Invite: At Wheaton, no team scores were kept. Senior Sydney Earing won the long jump for the Celtics.