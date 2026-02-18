Joliet man charged with selling cocaine, fentanyl

A Joliet man with a pending charge of reckless shooting in 2024 was back in jail after he was accused of selling $450 worth of crack cocaine and fentanyl during an undercover operation.

On Feb. 13, Adrian Ellis, 43, was arrested on charges of delivery of controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Before Ellis’ latest arrest, he had been on pretrial release in a case where he’s charged with recklessly firing a gun on May 11, 2024 on North Hickory Street in Joliet.

The new case against Ellis has resulted in Will County Chief Judge Dan Kennedy ordering him to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act.

A petition filed by prosecutors alleged Ellis had sold substances that tested positive for crack cocaine and fentanyl to an undercover officer between January and February in Joliet.

Ellis was involved in at least five transactions with an undercover officer and sold drugs in exchange for a total of $450 over the course of two months, according to the prosecutors’ petition.

On Feb. 13, officers executed a search warrant at Ellis’ residence on North Hickory Street, prosecutors said. The search of Ellis’ residence led to the discovery of 50 grams of heroin and about 14 grams of cocaine, prosecutors said.

Ellis allegedly “admitted that the narcotics recovered were his,” prosecutors said.

In 2024, Will County Judge Sherri Hale denied a petition from prosecutors to keep Ellis in jail on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and armed habitual criminal. Ellis had been on parole at the time the case was filed.