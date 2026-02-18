7 Brew Coffee coming to Romeoville

7 Brew Coffee is coming to Romeoville, possibly as soon as this fall.
The drive-thru coffee business will move into the former Freddy’s located at 440 S. Weber Road, near Walmart, according to a news release from the village of Romeoville.
7 Brew Coffee is also planning an extra-large location in Plainfield.
The 7 Brew Coffee in Joliet opened on Sept. 29 at 2421 W. Jefferson St., a location at the corner of Barner Drive that formerly was the site of a Long John Silver’s restaurant. A location also opened in Lockport last year.
7 Brew specializes in a variety of beverages, including coffee, sodas, lemonades, shakes, smoothies, energy drinks, teas, chais and matchas.
7 Brew was founded in 2017 and has more than 500 stores across 38 states.
For more information, visit 7brew.com.
