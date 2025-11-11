7 Brew Coffee chain plans extra-large location in Plainfield

The 7 Brew drive-thru coffee chain opened in Joliet in October at this location iat the corner of Jefferson Street and Barney Avenue. (Bob Okon)

The 7 Brew Coffee chain, which opened in late September in Joliet to lines so long that city officials voiced concerns about traffic control, now plans an extra-large Plainfield location.

The future Plainfield location would come after openings in both Joliet and Lockport.

At the Nov. 3 Plainfield Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved the plans of 7 Brew Coffee to locate in the Kensington Center at the southwest corner of Route 59 and 127th Street in Plainfield.

Chili’s closed the restaurant late last year.

Trustees also approved three variances and a special use permit for a drive-thru facility. 7 Brew Coffee specializes in serving premium espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy drinks, sodas and smoothies.

“The site plan is in conformance with the village code,” Plainfield Economic Development Director Jake Melrose said during the meeting. “The drive-thru does provide appropriate stacking. They provide two full lanes of stacking as well as a pass thru lane for people who want to get out of the drive-thru.”

At the Nov. 3, 2025 Plainfield Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved the plans of 7 Brew Coffee to locate in the Kensington Center at the southwest corner of Route 59 and 127th Street in Plainfield. Chili’s closed the restaurant late last year (Eric Schelkopf)

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis noted that a resident recently reached out to him saying that Plainfield needed a 7 Brew Coffee restaurant. Village trustees were also excited about the project.

As part of the project, Who Brew LLC requested a variance to allow shielded LED lighting along the canopy trim of the proposed building. The lighting will be fully shielded to minimize glare, said Chris George, of Who Brew LLC.

Who Brew LLC also requested variances to place signage on all sides of the building and to allow drive-thru service doors to face Route 59.

A second Joliet 7 Brew Coffee location is under construction along U.S. Route 30 near the Louis Joliet Mall.

The first 7 Brew Coffee in Joliet opened at the corner of Jefferson Street and Barney Avenue to lines so long that that police were dispatched daily to regulate traffic control for lines of customers that extended down most of the length of Barney to Glenwood Avenue.

Then Lockport one is located along West 159th Street on the far east side of the city.

The Plainfield location has been designed in preparation for similar demand, according to a news release from the village.

Cars creep up to the drive-thru at the new 7 Brew in Joliet after waiting in a line that stretched nearly the entire length of Barney Avenue in early October. (Bob Okon)

“Due to the traffic challenges in other communities, Plainfield’s 7 Brew drive-thru site is twice the size of other locations, and they have created space for cars to stack on-site that will assist with traffic flow,” according to the release.

The plan is to begin construction in the spring, the release said.