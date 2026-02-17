Where to catch a Will County fish fry this Lent

Pictured is a fish dinner as it's served at Cantigny Post 367 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Joliet. (Photo provided by Cantigny Post 367 Veterans of Foreign Wars)

Dining at a local fish fry is a traditional part of Lent for many Will County residents.

Shaw Local asked organizations to send us their fish fry information.

If we missed yours, send the information to news@theherald-news.com.

“All You Can Eat” Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 20 through April 3, The Nest Bar & Grill, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook. Get your fill of beer-battered cod fish and chips for $23.95. For more information, call 630-771-9400.

Ash Wednesday Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet. One-piece or two-piece cod dinners, cod and shrimp dinners, shrimp baskets. Slovenian potatoes or baked potato, homemade coleslaw, bread and butter. A macaroni and cheese meal is available and does not include potatoes. Raffles, 50/50, potica, strudel. Dine-in or carryout. Cash or check written out to St. Joseph Church only. The second fish fry is April 3.

2026 Friday Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 through March 27, St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Illinois Route 59, Plainfield. Codfish sandwich platters, codfish dinners, shrimp dinner, fish taco platter, combo shrimp and cod, cheese pizza by the slice, grilled cheese sandwich platter. Baked goods available for purchase. Credit, cash and check payable to Knights of Columbus 5573. For carryout, call 815-577-6673 from 4 to 7 p.m. on fish fry dates.

Annual Lenten Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m., Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent through Good Friday, Queen of Apostles Catholic School, 131 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet. Catfish (plain, lemon pepper or Cajun), cod (hand-breaded or baked), shrimp. All fish and shrimp dinners include a choice of potato, homemade coleslaw and a slice of Milano bread. $2 senior discount. Dessert table available. Weekly 50/50 (one winner every Friday) and progressive 50/50 (one winner drawn on Good Friday). Credit and debit card accepted (a fee applies). Carryout available. All proceeds help Queen of Apostles athletes.

Croatian Club Fish Fry: 4-7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent, Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St., Joliet. Fried or baked hand-breaded Icelandic cod, catfish, shrimp or combo meal. Served with bread and butter, salad, and a choice of homemade parsley potatoes, baked potato or French fries. Kids meals also are available. For more information, call 815-723-3154.

Friday Night Fish Fry: 4 to 7:30 p.m., Cantigny Post 367 VFW, 826 Horseshoe Drive, Joliet. Fish fry meal comes with breaded cod, walleye, catfish or shrimp. Baked cod and chicken strips also are available. Each dinner comes with a choice of French fries or baked potatoes and a choice of coleslaw or tossed salad with ranch, red French or house dressing. Desserts available. Call before 5 p.m. to place orders at 815-722-5398. For more information and the full menu, visit vfw367.org.

Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays from Feb. 20 through March 27, St. Jude gym, 241 W. Second Ave., New Lenox. Cod dinner, shrimp dinner, shrimp and cod combo dinner, three fried fish sliders with pickles, grilled cheese sandwich with fries, cheese pizza with fries. Dinners served with salad bar, choice of baked potato or French Fries, bread and coffee or hot tea. Side orders include onion rings, fried cheese curds, baked potato and French fries. Desserts extra. Weekly side specials, cash bar, sensory room. Cash, check, debit and credit (Visa and Master Card) are accepted.

Lockport Friday Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m., Fridays, American Legion, John Olson Post 18,15052 Archer Ave., Lockport. Dinners include three-piece cod dinner or baked walleye dinner, or one piece cod and four shrimp combo dinner, six-piece shrimp basket dinner and half chicken dinner with fries. May also purchase fries, soup, and extra cole slaw, baked potato with sour cream and extra pieces of shrimp, cod, or catfish separately. All dinners include a choice of potato, homemade cole slaw, and bread and butter.

Joliet Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ash Wednesday and every Friday until Easter, Stone City VFW Post 2199, 124 Stone City Drive, Joliet. Walleye, fried cod, bluegill, shrimp, combo dinners. Plus soup, desserts and “all the classic fish fry fixings.” Dine-in or carryout. Supports veteran programs, community outreach, and the ongoing work of Stone City VFW Post 2199. For carryout, call 815-722-7122.

Heritage Bluffs Fish Fry: 4 to 8:30 p.m., Fridays through April 10, Heritage Bluffs Golf Club, 24355 W. Bluff Road, Channahon. Fish-based lunch specials. Reservations recommended for dine-in. Carryout available. For reservations or carryout, call 815-521-2499.

Ingalls Park Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m., all Fridays of Lent, Ingalls Park AC, 20 N. Park Road, Joliet. One or two-piece white fish dinner, shrimp, catfish and chicken tenders. Orders served with French fries. or baked potato, two slices of bread and cole slaw. Dine-in or carryout. For carryout, call 815-727-7217.

Knights of Columbus Channahon Council 12863 Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 20 to March 27, St. Ann Parish Hall, 24500 S. Navajo Drive, Channahon. Alaska cod or shrimp dinner, cheese pizza, grilled cheese. Dinner includes French fries or baked potato, bread and salad bar (dine-in only for salad bar). Salad bar-only option available. Desserts and carryout available. For information, visit stannchannahon.org/knights-of-columbus.

Lincoln-Way East High School Music Department Fish Fry: 5 to 8 p.m., Feb. 277, March 6, March 20, Lincoln-Way East High School cafeteria, 201 Colorado Ave., Frankfort. Performances by Lincoln-Way East singers and musicians. Dine-in or curbside service.