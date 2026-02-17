Joliet UPS center set to close this year

The Joliet United Parcel Service location at 1817 Moen Ave. in Rockdale, and seen on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, is one of 22 package sortation centers with union employees nationwide UPS plans to close this year. (Denise Unland)

The Joliet United Parcel Service location is one of 22 package sortation centers with union employees nationwide United Parcel Service plans to close this year.

The Joliet UPS facility is located at 1817 Moen Ave. in Rockdale.

Up to 30,000 UPS jobs will be eliminated with the closures, according to reports.

UPS wants to reduce low-profit deliveries, including reducing 50% of Amazon deliveries by June, according to Associated Press reports, and focus on higher profit health care customers.

UPS is offering package drivers $150,000 voluntary buyouts, which would include any accrued benefits, according to reports. Job cuts will also be made through attrition.

The Teamsters Union has sued United Parcel Service, alleging the company’s buyouts breach its national contract. UPS has challenged the suit, according to reports.