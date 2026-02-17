Joliet man charged with recklessly firing gun into the air

A Joliet man charged with recklessly firing a gun into the air last Saturday was released from jail on electronic monitoring and home confinement.

On Monday, Will County Judge Jessica Colón-Sayre granted the pretrial release of Brian Turner, 44, who is facing charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Turner is accused of endangering the bodily safety of a person from a residential or business community by firing a gun into the air outside of a building on Western Avenue.

The two charges qualified Turner for detention under the SAFE-T Act.

But Colón-Sayre found there were circumstances that could mitigate the risks of Turner’s pretrial release, court records show.

Turner is required to surrender all firearms to the police, submit to electronic monitoring and remain confined to his residence between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, court records show.

A petition filed by prosecutors did not explain why Turner allegedly fired shots into the air.

The investigation into the shooting that began about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Western Avenue, prosecutors said.

Witnesses and officers on patrol heard between three to five shots, prosecutors said.

Officers determined Turner as a suspect of the shooting based on surveillance videos, prosecutors said.