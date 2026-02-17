Cost of menstrual products offset by Lockport Township pilot program

The Women’s Wellness Closet will provide one free bundle of menstrual and personal care products every 30 days – while supplies last – to Lockport Township residents of all ages based on need. (Photo provided by the Lockport Township supervisor)

A Lockport Township pilot program aims to remove financial barriers to the very basic need of menstrual health.

The Women’s Wellness Closet will provide one free bundle of menstrual and personal care products every 30 days – while supplies last – to residents of all ages based on need, according to a news release from Lockport Township.

Each bundle may include (upon request): pads, tampons, a single-use hot pad, wipes and deodorant.

“Menstrual health is an essential part of overall wellness, yet it’s often overlooked and expensive,” said Lockport Township Supervisor Alex Zapien.

Residents must live in Lockport Township and provide proof of residency. Adults may also pick up products on behalf of minors; a school ID or proof of residency is required.

The Women’s Wellness Closet is located on the second floor of the Lockport Township supervisor’s office, 1463 S. Farrell Road, Lockport.

For more information, call 815-838-0380 or email community@lockporttownship.com.