Graves-Hume Public Library June events

The Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota offers several programs throughout the month of June for residents of all ages to stay busy and entertained. (Scott Anderson)

Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota is offering a variety of programs throughout May for children, teens, adults and families.

Registration is encouraged for all events.

To register, call the library at 815-538-5142.

Children’s Programs

Shake, Rattle, & Read will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 17, and at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 and Thursday, June 25. The program includes books, music and play. This event is for caregivers and children up to age two. Siblings are welcomed.

LEGO Open Play will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 29. The program encourages participants of all ages to drop in with some open play time with the library’s collection of LEGOs.

2nd-4th Grade Video Games will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays in June (June 3, 10, 17, 24). Children in grades 2-4 are invited to come play video games.

The coloring competition begins on Tuesday, June 30. All youth ages and invited to pick up a coloring sheet to join in the competition.

Teen Programs

Tween Video Game Night is at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in June (June 3, 10, 17, 24). Children in grades 5-12 are invited to come play video games.

Family Program

Registration for the Summer Reading Club begins at 10 a.m. on June 1 and ends at 8 p.m. on July 20. People of all ages are invited to register for the annual Summer Reading Club, and become eligible for exclusive prizes and endless fun all summer long. Enroll at the front desk.

Father’s Day Take and Make Craft will be available beginning June 1 on a first come, first serve basis with 50 crafts available. Some assistance may be required by an adult for this craft. Each person can have one craft.

Open Play and Craft will be held from 11 a.m - 7 p.m. on Thursdays in June (June 4, 11, 18, 25). Stop by to enjoy the activities and crafts.

The Summer Reading Club Kickoff will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5. The whole family can join Therapy Dog Willa Mae and handlers as she dives into summer with her special performance. Attendees are welcome to stay for bingo and play to win prizes.

The U of I Extension Office will be holding presentations by 4-H for people of all ages. “Part of a Plant” and “Plant a Seed” will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 8, “Bee Bots” and “Bee Pollinators” will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 15, “Flower Arranging & Craft” will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 22, and “Forestry-Trees in America” will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 29.

Michelle Gibbons Presents: “America Loves Lucy” will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. The historical presenter will relive scenes from some of her famous “I Love Lucy” episodes. Attendees can learn details about her life as one of the first women to pioneer comedy.

Adult Programs

3rd Tuesday Book Club will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. Patrons will discuss the book “The Stolen Queen” by Fiona Davis.

M.A.S.S. will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, and feature the movie “For the Love of the Game”.

Human Size Battle Ship Game will take place from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29. Residents of all ages are welcome to come to the library and play a game of life-sized Battle Ship. No registration required.

Adult Open Craft will take place from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Adults can stop in to make a craft.