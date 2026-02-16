Will County Pets of the Week: Feb. 16, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Celeste is a sweet and loving 6-year-old terrier who came to NAWS from a local animal control. She is a professional hugger and wraps herself around people to soak up affection. Cuddles are her love language, and she’s happiest when close to people. Celeste is dog-selective and needs a home without other animals. To meet Celeste, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Celeste is a sweet and loving 6-year-old terrier who came to NAWS from a local animal control. She is a professional hugger and wraps herself around people to soak up affection. Cuddles are her love language, and she’s happiest when close to people. Celeste is dog-selective and needs a home without other animals. To meet Celeste, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Lucien is a gentle and loving 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He is incredibly affectionate and always ready to snuggle. He needs a home where playtime and downtime are equally cherished. Lucien loves climbing on cat trees or enjoying a good meal (he’s quite the eater). To meet Lucien, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Lucien is a gentle and loving 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He is incredibly affectionate and always ready to snuggle. He needs a home where playtime and downtime are equally cherished. Lucien loves climbing on cat trees or enjoying a good meal (he’s quite the eater). To meet Lucien, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mookie is a sweet 65-pound, 10-year-old female pittie, who warms up to people with slow introductions. She has some arthritis and is losing her hearing. Mookie must be the only pet in the home, and she needs a home a with a nice comfy bed and someone to spoil her the way she deserves. To meet Mookie, visit Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Mookie is a sweet 65-pound, 10-year-old female pittie, who warms up to people with slow introductions. She has some arthritis and is losing her hearing. Mookie must be the only pet in the home, and she needs a home a with a nice comfy bed and someone to spoil her the way she deserves. To meet Mookie, visit Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Venus is a sweet 11-month-old, 11-pound tuxedo kitten. She enjoys pets and loves to play. Her brother Jupiter is also up for adoption, as well as her mother Sky. To meet Venus, Jupiter and Sky, visit Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Venus is a sweet 11-month-old, 11-pound tuxedo kitten. She enjoys pets and loves to play. Her brother Jupiter is also up for adoption, as well as her mother Sky. To meet Venus, Jupiter and Sky, visit Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Sweet Clementine loves cozy couch time, lounging, and watching the world from the window. She prefers a calm home and does well with one respectful cat, gentle dogs and older kids. Clementine will make a snuggly, low-key companion. to meet Clementine, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Sweet Clementine loves cozy couch time, lounging, and watching the world from the window. She prefers a calm home and does well with one respectful cat, gentle dogs and older kids. Clementine will make a snuggly, low-key companion. to meet Clementine, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Honey is gentle, calm, affectionate and always happy to receive pets and treats – two of her favorite things. Honey enjoys spending time with people and gets along wonderfully with other cats. She loves watching the world from a sunny window. Honey will make a mellow, loving companion. To meet Honey, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.