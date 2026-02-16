Plainfield East offers a four-day summer art program

Plainfield East High School is located at 12001 Naperville Rd, Plainfield, IL, as pictured on Oct. 13, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Registration is open for the Plainfield East High School Art Department Summer Art Studio, which will be held June 22–25.

Campers will learn techniques in painting, drawing, clay, and mixed media, and will keep any artwork they create.

Morning sessions run 9–11 a.m. and afternoon sessions run 1–3 p.m. Age groups: 4–6, 7–9, and 10–13. The same material is taught in both sessions.

Plainfield East High School summer art camp flyer 2026 (Photo Provided By Plainfield East High School summer)

Cost: $100 (includes supplies and camp T-shirt)

Register: Visit gofan.co/event/5998372?schoolId=IL69373

Discount: Families registering more than one student can email Emily Tonon at etonon@psd202.org for a $10 promo code.

Funds raised support student scholarships, art exhibitions, PEHS National Art Honor Society scholarship projects, and supplies that enrich the art curriculum.