Capture Will County’s wild side in forest district’s photo contest

A past winner of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment photo contest, a photo of a red-tailed hawk at Hammel Woods. (Joe Viola)

Grab your camera and head outdoors because The Forest Preserve District of Will County is once again hosting its “Preserve the Moment” photo contest.

Each month, participants can submit up to five original photos taken in a Will County forest preserve or on a district trail.

Monthly winners receive prizes and advance to the final round for a shot at top honors, the forest preserve district said in a news release.

Winning photos may be featured on the district’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org, in print publications, on social media and the 2027 Forest Preserve calendar.

Enter the Forest Preserve District of Will County's 2026 Preserve the Moment photo contest, which runs through Dec. 31. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The contest is made possible through the support of The Nature Foundation of Will County, willcountynature.org, the forest district said.

The contest started Feb. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. Winners will be determined monthly, and overall winners will be chosen in January 2027.

Prizes to be awarded include a $500 MasterCard gift card for first place, a $250 MasterCard gift card for second place and a $150 MasterCard gift card for third place. Monthly winners will each receive a $75 MasterCard gift card, the forest district said.

Three participants at the end of the contest will be randomly selected to each receive a $75 MasterCard gift card, the forest district said.

Up to five photos can be submitted per month via the district’s contest upload page. Photos must be .jpg, no larger than 10 MB and the preserve or trail location must be indicated. “No AI-generated images will be allowed. Minimal, non-AI photo editing is acceptable,” the forest district said.

Photos will be judged on focus, lighting, composition, creativity, storytelling and overall impact, with special attention to native species, the forest district said.

Monthly finalists will compete head-to-head in a public vote on the Forest Preserve District of Will County Facebook page, facebook.com/WillCoForests.

Each monthly winner advances to the final round, where all 11 monthly winners will compete for likes to determine first, second and third place overall.