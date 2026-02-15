Providence claims seven boys wrestling champs at sectionals: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Boys wrestling:

Seven Providence wrestlers win titles at Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional: Ameer Khalil (175), Jasper Harper (165), Justus Heeg (157), Tommy Banas (138), Max Mandac (126), Nate Ortiz (120) and Christian Corcoran (113) all won championships for the Celtics. Five other Celtics will also advance to state. Lemont’s Judah Heeg was an individual champion at 190. Cory Zator (126) and Alex Powers (106) also advanced to state for Lemont.

Morris sends four to state from Class 2A Geneseo Sectional: Carter Skoff (150), Brock Claypool (138), Parker Barry (132), and Paxton Valentine (120) are all heading to the state tournament. Clarypool was an individual champion.

Joliet Catholic sends 10 to state at 3A Edwardsville Sectional: Two wrestlers from the area advanced at 106 in Kane Robles (JCA) and Noe Hernandez (Lockport). JCA had a champ at 113 in Colton Schultz while Plainfield East’s Brian Tejada and Kellan Hack of Lincoln-Way West also advanced. Finn McDermott (JCA) was the 120 champ while Lockport’s Anthony Sutton also made state. Lukas Foster (JCA) and Aidan Durell (Plainfield North) advanced at 126. JCA’s Jason Hampton was the 132 champion with Maddux Tindal (Minooka), Brady Glynn (LWW), and Isaac Zimmerman (Lockport) also head to state. JCA’s Adante Washington was the 138 pound champ. Kaidge Richardson (Lincoln-Way East), Matthew Laird (JCA) and Jack Strezo (LWW) all head on at 144. At 150, Joliet West’s Coehn Webber and Minooka’s Ben Cyrkiel head on. Justin Wardlow of Lockport was the winner at 157 with Nolan Vogel (JCA), Max Mularz (LWE) and Mason Vogt (Minooka) also making it. Kaden Meyer of Minooka was the 165 pound belt winner with Max Herman (LWW) and Aiden Brown (Joliet West) moving forward too. Jalen Byrd of Lincoln-Way Central was the title winner at 175 with Chris Miller (Lockport) and Vince Skedel (JCA) advancing too. Lincoln-Way East’s Colton Zvonar was the 190 pound champ with Chase Piercall of Plainfield South heading to state too. Mason Bucon (Plainfield South), Ryker Czubak (JCA) and Jacob Tyderek (Joliet West) all made it at (215). Finally, Aiden Hennings of Lincoln-Way Central advanced at 285.

Boys basketball

Homewood-Flossmoor 76, Joliet West 73: The Tigers lost for the first time in 10 games.

Hall 71, Reed-Custer 55: Matt Kuban led the Comets with 13 points and four rebounds.

Yorkville Christian 65, Providence 51: The Celtics dropped to 10-17 on the season.

Marquette 57, Morris 54: RJ Kennedy scored 17 points with nine rebounds to lead Morris at the IC Shootout.

Girls basketball

Dwight 56, Putnam County 19: The fifth seeded Trojans got the win over 11th seeded PC in the Class 1A Amboy Regional: They’ll play third seeded Amboy in the regional semifinal Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Peotone 38, Coal City 30: The eighth seeded Blue Devils knocked off the ninth seeded Coalers in the Class 2A Seneca Regional. Peotone will face top seeded Manteno Monday at 6 p.m.

Plainfield East 71, East Aurora 33: The 16th seeded Bengals defeated 17th seeded East Aurora in the Class 4A Benet Regional. Plainfield East will take on top seeded Benet Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Marquette 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 43: Seventh seeded Marquette ended 10th seeded GSW’s season in the Class 1A Amboy Regional. Maddie Simms and Ellie Marquez each scored 12 points for GSW.

West Aurora 36, Romeoville 29: 15th seeded West Aurora ended 18th seeded Romeoville’s season in the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional.

Girls wrestling

Samantha Griesen of Coal City wins 125 pound title at DeKalb Sectional: Griesen won with a pin in the final 1:43. It’s her fourth trip to state.

“After not medalling last year, the whole goal was to just have a better mindset than last season. …I’m just going to try to do the best I can," she said.

Sabrina Charlebois of Minooka is advancing to state at 130. Avery Crouch from Dwight will be advancing at 135 pounds. Ezra Rodriguez of Minooka was the 140 pound champion, knocking off Sycamore’s Ema Durst, who had been 29-0. It’s Rodriguez’s first trip to state.

“I know last year I lost in the blood round at sectionals, then I worked a lot in the offseason with freestyle,” Rodriguez said. “I went to Fargo, I got to wrestle a whole bunch of different people. Just being in the room, working hard, it’s exciting to see the results of that.”

Girls bowling:

Lockport wins Hinsdale South Sectional: The Porters put up 5597 points as a team to get the team victory. Bolingbrook finished with 4366 points, but freshman Valerie Kay is heading to state after scoring a 1137.

Boys track and field:

Results from Valentine’s Day Relays at Proviso West: Joliet West finished first at 4x200 with a time of 1:36.89 while Romeoville came up second.

Bolingbrook finishes second at Homewood-Flossmoor Quad: The Raiders scored 149 points as a team while Lemont finished in third. Nathan Murray of Lemont won the 400m while Bolingbrook’s Jason Vervack was the 600m champ.

Girls track and field

Bolingbrook finishes third at 4x200 at Valentine’s Day Relays at Proviso West: The Raiders ran a 1:53.75

Lockport takes third at Oswego quad: Riley Drew was the individual champion in the high jump.

Minooka finishes first at Wheaton Warrenville South: Kennedy Carroll won the 400m at 1:03.38.

Plainfield East’s Madeline Gothelf takes second in 3200m at Wheaton North: Gothelf ran a 15:27.9

Plainfield East takes second at 4x200: The Bengals ran a 1:40.80, 0.01 behind Homewood-Flossmoor.