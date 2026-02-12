Joliet’s Big Brothers Big Sisters says ex-CEO’s ‘failures’ were egregious, disheartening

The offices for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties are located at 14 Fairlane Drive in Joliet. Jan. 4, 2024. (Bob Okon)

The current leadership at Joliet’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy counties said they have navigated “significant ongoing challenges” as a result of the former executive’s failures with “diligence and care.”

The organization released a statement after Theodore “Ted” Brodeur, 60, of Shorewood, the former CEO, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to felony theft of between $10,000 and $100,000 from the organization.

As part of a plea deal with a special prosecutor, Brodeur agreed to serve two years of probation and pay $40,000 in restitution to the nonprofit organization, which mentors and supports children.

Brodeur has already paid $20,000.

Special Prosecutor Bill Elward said in court on Tuesday that video evidence showed Brodeur making a “serious of withdrawals” from an ATM card belonging to the nonprofit “both at Walmart and several taverns playing video poker.”

File photo of Ted Brodeur. (Christine Muilenburg)

Brodeur received between $70,000 and $76,000 in “reportable compensation” during his time as CEO, according to ProPublica’s nonprofit explorer database. He was preceded by former Joliet Police Chief Mike Trafton.

In a statement, the 15 members of the board, new CEO Amy Vicioso, and the staff said they have “encountered significant ongoing challenges resulting from Mr. Brodeur’s failures.”

“[And] we have continued to navigate them with diligence and care. The failures of Mr. Brodeur are egregious, disheartening and unconscionable given the position of trust he held,” according to the statement.

As of recent, the organization has resumed matching adult volunteers with children in the community, restarted the lunch buddy program in local schools and established an afterschool program with Wilco Area Career Center students.

“The future is bright for Big Brothers Big Sisters and the board of directors remains committed to continued progress to best serve our community,” according to the statement.