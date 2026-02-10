Ex-CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Joliet owes $40,000 restitution in theft case

The former CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy counties owes $40,000 in restitution to the nonprofit he pleaded guilty to stealing from and he has paid half of that amount.

The Will County case against Theodore “Ted” Brodeur, 60, of Shorewood, concluded on Tuesday with his plea of guilty to felony theft.

As part of a plea deal with Special Prosecutor Bill Elward, Brodeur agreed to serve two years of probation and pay restitution to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which is based in Joliet.

A probation order mandated Brodeur pay $40,000 in restitution to the nonprofit organization, which which provides mentoring and support to children, according to the probation order.

Brodeur already paid $20,000 of that amount on Tuesday before his case concluded.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will & Grundy Couties logo is posted on a sign outside its office building at 14 Fairlane Drive in Joliet. Jan. 4, 2024. (Bob Okon)

Besides restitution, Brodeur owes $654 in court costs and $1,200 in probation fees.

Elward told Will County Judge John Connor that his evidence would show an accountant for Big Brothers Big Sisters noticed a series of suspicious transactions on an ATM card from 2021 up to 2024.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate and they recovered video evidence of the use of the ATM card, Elward said.

Video evidence showed Brodeur making a “a series of withdrawals both at Walmart and several taverns playing video poker,” Elward said.

In 2024, Brodeur was interviewed by sheriff’s deputies and he “confessed to all these matters,” Elward said.

A court filing from Elward listed witnesses and records that he initially planned to use in the case if it went to trial.

One of the witnesses is with the Illinois Gaming Board.

And records in the case include those from businesses such as Binny’s Beverage Depot, McBride’s, Double J Sports Bar, Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, Costco and Hobby Lobby.