Joliet Central students advance to IHSA speech sectionals

The Joliet Central Steelmen will compete at speech sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 14 as they pursue spots at the IHSA state championships. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Four Joliet Central High School students are advancing to the IHSA speech sectionals after strong regional performances.

Senior Aida Valdovinos, juniors Ayanna Jackson and Mia Buss, and freshman Coriana Kelly will compete on Saturday at Morris High School for a chance to qualify for the IHSA state championships in Peoria.

Jackson and Kelly claimed the regional championship in dramatic duet acting, Joliet Township High School District 204 said in a news release.

Kelly captured a second regional title in oratorical declamation, becoming the first freshman in Joliet Central history to win two events at an IHSA speech regional, District 204 said.

Jackson advanced in a second event through humorous duet acting with Valdovinos, while Buss qualified in impromptu speaking, District 204 said.

“This group has put in an incredible amount of work, and their success speaks to their dedication and talent,” head speech coach Joe Hoyt said in the release. “Seeing a freshman make history while our upperclassmen continue to lead is something special for our program.”