Jaymon Hornsby, Lincoln-Way East win overtime thriller: Tuesday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Boys basketball

Lincoln-Way East 54, Lincoln-Way Central 53 (OT): At New Lenox, Jaymon Hornsby hit a runner at the buzzer to lift the Griffins to the win in the SouthWest Suburban. KaiJay Brown led all scorers with 23 points for East (14-12, 7-7). Nick Brzezniak led LWC (18-18. 9-5) with 19.

Sandburg 55, Lockport 52: At Orland Park, Nojas Venckus scored a game-high 24 points as the Porters were upset in the SWSC. Nedas Venckus added 20 for Lockport (22-5, 11-3).

Plainfield East 63, Downers Grove South 62: At Downers Grove, KJ Miller scored 30 points as the Bengals won over the Mustangs in a nonconference thriller. Alijah Little added 16 for East (17-12).

Homewood-Flossmoor 90, Lincoln-Way West 48: At Flossmoor, the Warriors fell to the Vikings in the SWSC.

Oswego East 59, Plainfield North 37: At Plainfield, the Tigers dropped one in the Southwest Prairie.

Waubonsie Valley 71, Joliet Central 42: At Joliet, the Steelmen dropped the nonconference contest to the Warriors.

Streator 54, Seneca 52: At Seneca, Brayden Simek scored 21 points to lead the Irish. Brady Sheedy added 11 and Zeb Maxwell 10 for Seneca.

Peotone 47, Manteno 43: At Manteno, the Blue Devils won again in the Illinois Central Eight.

Morris 44, Coal City 41: At Coal City, the Coalers fell short in a nonconference contest.

Clifton Central 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 53: At Gardner, Leondre Kemp led the way for the Panthers with 19 points as GSW fell in the River Valley Conference tournament. Cameron Gray added 15 for the Panthers (15-12). GSW will face Momence on Friday in the third-place contest.

Girls basketball

Lockport 57, Sandburg 45: At Lockport, Evelyn Ingram scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Porters won in the SWSC. Addie Way added 12 points for Lockport (21-9, 12-4).

Joliet Central 72, Plainfield South 53: At Plainfield, the Steelmen picked up their 20th win of the season.

Homewood-Flossmoor 57, Lincoln-Way West 51: At New Lenox, the Warriors lost a close one to the Vikings in the SWSC.

Lincoln-Way Central 56, Lincoln-Way East 44: At Frankfort, Christian Galka scored 13 points as the Knights took down the Griffins in the SWSC. Brooke Katzmann added 11 for LWC (12-18, 7-9).

Bolingbrook 69, Minooka 39: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders cruised past the Indians in the SPC.

Plainfield North 47, Yorkville 39: At Yorkville, the Tigers defeated the Foxes in the SPC.

Sycamore 43, Morris 41: At Morris, Morris dropped a close one to the Spartans in the Interstate 8 Conference.

Wilmington 44, Dwight 42: At Dwight, the Wildcats won the nonconference contest.