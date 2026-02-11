Deadline nears for students to apply for Will County summer internship program

Doug Pryor, president and CEO of Will County Center for Economic Development, is seen in this file photo speaking at a celebration of the first Will County Summer Internship Program after its first summer in 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The application deadline for students who want positions in the Will County Summer Internship Program is drawing near.

The program organized by the Will County Center for Economic Development (CED) has grown to the point that 15 high schools are participating, and about 150 internships are available.

All positions are paid internships.

About 1,000 students have applied, but some positions have no applicants while others are “very popular,” said Kayla Sorensen, vice president of external affairs for the CED.

Kayla Sorensen, vice president of external affairs at the Will County Center for Economic Development, is seen in this file photo speaking at a celebration in the first year of the Will County Summer Internship Program. (Gary Middendorf)

“I would highly encourage students to apply,” Sorensen said. “On average, I would say there are 10 applicants for each position. The chances of getting an interview are pretty high.”

Students should go to the Will County Summer Internship Program page on the CED website for more information about the program and available internships, as well as to apply.

Participating school districts and high schools include Joliet Township High School District 204, Plainfield School District 202, Lockport Township High School District 205, Lincoln Way High School District 210, Valley View School District 365U, Joliet Catholic Academy, Providence Catholic High School, and the Wilco Area Career Center.

The program is in its third year. It started with 38 student interns in the first year and grew to 75 students interns last year.