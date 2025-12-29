Applications open for Will County Center for Economic Development’s summer internship program

Doug Pryor, President and CEO of Will County Center for Economic Development, speaks at the celebration of the first Will County Summer Internship Program organized by the Will County Center for Economic Development on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

There are about 100 paid summer internship opportunities available to students from Will County school districts through a partnership with the Will County Center for Economic Development.

Students can participate in internships at local businesses such as Pace Bus, Silver Cross Hospital, the Joliet Public Library, the YMCA and more, according to an announcement from the CED and posted by Joliet Township High School District 204.

All internship descriptions and applications are available on the Will County CED Summer Internship Program website, or students can use the direct link to the application, according to the news release.

Graduating seniors also can apply for these internships. The application deadline is Feb. 20.

Upon completion of an internship, students may receive 0.25 credits per 60 hours of approved work experience per semester, or up to 0.5 credits total.

Students who took part in the 2025 Will County Center for Economic Development Internship Program pose for a photo at an orientation session at Lewis University in Romeoville. (Provided by the Will County Center for Economic Development)

Application information

• Each internship has an associated job description. Students must read the job description carefully before applying to make sure they meet all the qualifications (such as age) and to determine which positions might be the best fit for their skills, interests and career goals.

• Students must submit a separate application for each internship they are interested in. There is no limit to the number of applications that can be submitted. Students are encouraged to apply for more than one internship.

• Students must provide their own transportation to and from the internship. Transportation is not provided.

• Students must provide two references; one reference should be a teacher, and one should be an adult who knows the student personally. No letters of recommendation are required. The employer will contact the references provided.

• Students must submit a resume. A cover letter also may be required if indicated in the job description. Students can reference the Harvard University resume and cover letter tips and examples document or use the Harvard University resume template document if they wish.

• Students are not required to submit an unofficial transcript but can do so if they wish. Students can access their unofficial transcript through Infinite Campus. For directions, view the instructions for printing unofficial transcripts from Infinite Campus.

To learn more about applying or participating as an internship host, go to the CED website.