Former police chief named village administrator for Elwood

Former Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes seen in this file photo. (Brian Stanley)

The village of Elwood announced the appointment of former chief of police Fred Hayes as its new village administrator.

In announcing the appointment, the village called it “a reflection of the village’s commitment to effective governance and community development.”

“Fred’s proven leadership and commitment to community service make him an outstanding choice for village administrator,” Village President Doug Jenco said in a statement. “We are confident that his experience will help guide Elwood toward continued growth and success.”

Hayes had previously served as the chief of police for both Elwood and Joliet.

“His experience in managing complex operations and fostering collaborative relationships will be invaluable in his new role as village administrator,” the village said in its announcement.

He spent 31 years on the Joliet Police Department, serving as chief from 2006 to 2011 before taking the chief’s role with the Elwood Police Department in 2011.

As village administrator, Hayes will oversee day-to-day municipal operations of the village, guide long-term planning initiatives, and support the village board in “advancing Elwood’s strategic goals,” according to the announcement.

“I am honored to serve the residents of Elwood and grateful for the trust placed in me by the Village Board,” Hayes said in a statement. “Elwood is a community with tremendous potential, and I am eager to work collaboratively with staff, residents, and local partners to support responsible growth, enhance municipal services, and strengthen community engagement.”