Ex-CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Joliet pleads guilty to theft of nonprofit’s money

The former CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy counties has paid $20,000 in restitution and he expected to pay more than $21,800 by the time his probation is finished.

The Will County case against Theodore “Ted” Brodeur, 60, of Shorewood, concluded with his plea of guilty to felony theft.

As part of a plea deal with Special Prosecutor Bill Elward, Brodeur agreed to serve two years of probation and pay restitution to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which is based in Joliet.

Elward told Will County Judge John Connor that his evidence would show an accountant for the nonprofit organization noticed a series of suspicious transactions on an ATM card from 2021 up to 2024.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate and they recovered video evidence of the use of the ATM card, Elward said.

Video evidence showed Brodeur making a “a series of withdrawals both at Walmart and several taverns playing video poker,” Elward said.

In 2024, Brodeur was interviewed by sheriff’s deputies and he “confessed to all these matters,” Elward said.

Connor noted as part of the probation that Brodeur has paid $20,000 in restitution on Tuesday.

Connor said the “remainder will be paid” over the course of Brodeur’s probation. He said that amount is $21,854.

A court filing from Elward listed witnesses and records that could be used in the Brodeur case.

One of the witnesses is with the Illinois Gaming Board.

And records in the case include those from businesses such as Binny’s Beverage Depot, McBride’s, Double J Sports Bar, Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, Costco and Hobby Lobby.