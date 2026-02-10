Dwight boys cruise to nonconference win over Serena: The Herald-News Monday roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dwight 79, Serena 57: Joey Starks led the Trojans (14-10) to the nonconference win with 19 points, while Collin Bachand scored 15 and Evan Cox added 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer 39, Coal City 33: Jori Tucker led Coal City with 11 points, while Riley Walker added 10.

Gardner-South Wilmington 49, Momence 19: The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 17 points in the River Valley Conference Tournament win, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 10 and Ellie Marquez with eight.

Plano 49, Seneca 47: Emma Mino and Tessa Krull each scored 12 points for the Irish (12-17) in the nonconference loss, while Graysen Provance scored 11 and Elsa Douglas added seven.

Joliet Catholic 55, Sandwich 31: The Angels picked up the nonconference win.

Hinsdale Central 63, Plainfield Central 25: The Wildcats suffered the nonconference loss.