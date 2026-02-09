Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Valley View District 365 Foundation fundraiser offers ‘A Night in Emerald City’

The Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation generates funds for grants that benefit Valley View School District 365U students and teachers.

The Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation generates funds for grants that benefit Valley View School District 365U students and teachers. (Provided by Valley View School District 365U)

By Shaw Local News Network

Get ready to click your heels because the Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation’s annual dinner and auction is happening.

This year’s theme is “A Night in Emerald City” and the event will held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive.

To purchase tickets, visit https://VVEEF2026.givesmart.com. Use this link for donations and to register for our online bidding system.

The evening includes a silent auction and raffle but you can bid online from your phone at VVEEF2026.givesmart.com.

“Conjure up your appetite for some enchanting delights, sip on sparkling elixirs, and dance the night away under the spell of ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,’ ”, the foundation said in a news release.

The Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation generates funds for grants that benefit the Valley View School District 365U students and teachers.

Valley View School District 365uBolingbrookSchoolsFundraiserEducationWill County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois