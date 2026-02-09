Valley View District 365 Foundation fundraiser offers ‘A Night in Emerald City’

The Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation generates funds for grants that benefit Valley View School District 365U students and teachers. (Provided by Valley View School District 365U)

Get ready to click your heels because the Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation’s annual dinner and auction is happening.

This year’s theme is “A Night in Emerald City” and the event will held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive.

To purchase tickets, visit https://VVEEF2026.givesmart.com. Use this link for donations and to register for our online bidding system.

The evening includes a silent auction and raffle but you can bid online from your phone at VVEEF2026.givesmart.com.

“Conjure up your appetite for some enchanting delights, sip on sparkling elixirs, and dance the night away under the spell of ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,’ ”, the foundation said in a news release.

The Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation generates funds for grants that benefit the Valley View School District 365U students and teachers.