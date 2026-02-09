Snakes slither into the spotlight at Will County forest preserve program

Meet a live snake and learn about the snakes of Will County during an Adult Lecture Series program on Feb. 20, 2026, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of Feb. 16. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Trail Club: February at Lake Chaminwood - 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, at Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon: Enjoy a brisk winter walk, build fitness and community at this weekly Trail Club meet-up. February walks include two laps totaling about 1.5 miles around the lake. Participants who attend at least three walks this season earn a Trail Club sticker. This free event is intended for all ages.

Adult Lecture Series—Snakes - 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Learn what makes snakes unique, explore common species found in Will County and meet Ramen, the resident snake ambassador, during this naturalist-led lecture. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 18.

‘I Am Not a Costume’ Reading and Book Signing - 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Meet author Maria DesJarlait for a reading of her children’s book “I Am Not a Costume,” followed by a book signing and discussion about culture, regalia and representation. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by Thursday, Feb. 19.