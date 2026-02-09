Joliet church’s Super Soul Bowl Sunday recognized as ‘beacon of hope, fellowship’

Lonnie Posley, pastor of New Canaan Christian Church, takes part in the Super Soul Bowl Sunday community event on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at the church on 225 E. Clinton St., Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Super Soul Bowl Sunday celebration at a Joliet church received recognition for the city as a “beacon of hope, fellowship and service.”

For 32 years, the event has been at New Canaanland Christian Church, 225 E. Clinton St., and uses Super Bowl Sunday as a fun way to connect the community with worship.

The event Sunday included singing, dancing, prizes and food. The Rev. Lonnie Posley delivered a rousing sermon that encouraged people to believe they can change their lives.

“You got to get up and make up in your mind that you’re going to make a touchdown,” Posley said.

The main area of the church was decorated to resemble a football field. Many in attendance wore jerseys and brought colorful foam sticks.

Some in the audience brought signs and wore football jerseys to the Super Soul Bowl Sunday community event on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at New Canaan Christian Church, 225 E. Clinton St., Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Suzanna Ibarra, a Joliet City Council member, said the event was the “liveliest time” she’s had in a church.

Ibarra read a proclamation from Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy recognizing Feb. 8 as Super Soul Bowl Sunday.

The proclamation recognized the event brings residents from “all walks of life” together and honors outstanding community leaders, Ibarra said.

Super Soul Bowl Sunday “serves as a beacon of hope, fellowship and service,” the proclamation said.

The event has also received recognition from the Will County Executive’s Office, state Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, and state Rep. Larry Walsh Jr., D-Elwood.

Several candidates for elected office appeared at the event to speak.

Lonnie Posley, pastor of New Canaan Christian Church, at the Super Soul Bowl Sunday community event on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at the church on 225 E. Clinton St., Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Those included Democratic Will County Clerk candidate Michelle Stiff, Republican Will County Clerk Annette Parker, Democratic Illinois Comptroller candidate Holly Kim and Lisa Caparelli-Ruff, Republican Will County regional superintendent of schools.

Several leaders of nonprofits also spoke at the event, including Luther Johnson, founder and president of History On Wheels.