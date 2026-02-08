Joliet man charged with murder of mother, 4-year-old child taken to jail

A Joliet man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman and her 4-year-old child has been taken to jail after his release from the hospital.

Joseph Johnson, 29, had been in police custody at the Loyola Medical Center in Maywood after officers responded to the Jan. 25 murder of Joselynn Diaz-Garcia, 36, and her 4-year-old son, Gianni Reyes, in the 700 block of Garnsey Avenue in Joliet.

Johnson was hospitalized for an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle that officers believe was self-inflicted.

On Sunday, Joliet police officials announced Johnson was booked at the Joliet Police Department and then taken to the Will County jail.

“A motive in this shooting remains unknown and is still under investigation by Joliet police detectives,” police said.