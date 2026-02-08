Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Joliet man charged with murder of mother, 4-year-old child taken to jail

Motive remains unknown, police said

Joseph Johnson

Joseph Johnson (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

By Felix Sarver

A Joliet man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman and her 4-year-old child has been taken to jail after his release from the hospital.

Joseph Johnson, 29, had been in police custody at the Loyola Medical Center in Maywood after officers responded to the Jan. 25 murder of Joselynn Diaz-Garcia, 36, and her 4-year-old son, Gianni Reyes, in the 700 block of Garnsey Avenue in Joliet.

Johnson was hospitalized for an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle that officers believe was self-inflicted.

On Sunday, Joliet police officials announced Johnson was booked at the Joliet Police Department and then taken to the Will County jail.

“A motive in this shooting remains unknown and is still under investigation by Joliet police detectives,” police said.

JolietWill CountyCrime and CourtsLocal NewsShaw Local Front HeadlinesJoliet PoliceJoliet Police DepartmentIllinoisChicagoCook County
Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News