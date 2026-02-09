Joliet man’s detention hearing set in double murder case

A judge may decide on Feb. 27 whether a Joliet man should remain in jail as he awaits trial in a case where he’s charged with the first-degree murder of a woman and her 4-year-old child.

Joseph Johnson, 29, made his first court appearance on Monday in a wheelchair. He wore a red uniform that is given to inmates who are in the medical unit at the Will County jail.

Johnson appeared calm and he was looking around the courtroom gallery before his case was called.

Johnson is charged with the Jan. 25 first-degree murder of Joselynn Diaz-Garcia, 36, and her 4-year-old son, Gianni Reyes, in the 700 block of Garnsey Avenue in Joliet.

Diaz-Garcia and her son were shot to death, according to the Joliet Police Department

“A motive in this shooting remains unknown and is still under investigation by Joliet police detectives,” police said.

Will County Judge Amy Christiansen was informed that prosecutors filed a petition to keep Johnson in jail as he awaits trial.

Christiansen set the case for Feb. 27. The state petition will be heard by Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak.

Johnson was initially in police custody at the Loyola Medical Center in Maywood for an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle that officers believe was self-inflicted.

Johnson’s attorney, Sean Brown, asked Christiansen if she could enter a healthcare court order for his client.

Brown said Johnson suffered a gunshot wound and he hasn’t been able to receive any therapy for it.

But Christiansen told Brown that the Will County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for Johnson’s care.