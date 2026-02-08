Businesses donate to Joliet nonprofit fighting food insecurity

For four years Paul Dickerson of Joliet (right), a licensed clinical social worker with the University of Chicago Medicine Medical Group’s oncology/hematology department has helped his cancer patients get the nutritious foods they need. Now with the help of his mentor Ann Jackson, founder of the Center for Food Equity in Medicine (right), Dickerson has started his own nonprofit called "Yes, Together We Can," to provide nutritious foods to cancer patients in Will County. (Photo provided by Paul Dickerson)

The Joliet-based nonprofit Yes, Together We Can, recently received donations from two businesses to help it fight food insecurity among people managing chronic health conditions, according to its Facebook page.

Hormel Foods recently donated $10,000 to Yes, Together We Can and Whole Foods Market donated $3,000.

Paul Dickerson of Joliet, a licensed clinical social worker with the University of Chicago Medicine Medical Group’s oncology/hematology department, previously said that in the 10 years he has worked with cancer patients, he has “witnessed firsthand the devastating impact food insecurity has on individuals battling illness.“

“Many of my patients shared that they were unable to provide enough food for themselves and their families. Some even sacrificed their medical needs just to keep food on the table,” Dickerson previously said. “Seeing these inequities deeply moved me and inspired my commitment to address hunger among cancer patients and their families.”

Dickerson established “Yes, We Can” in November 2024.

“There aren’t too many food pantries that specifically serve people with chronic health conditions,” Dickerson previously said. “People that have chronic health conditions cannot eat the ‘normal’ food that maybe a person without a chronic illness can eat. They have to watch their carb intake, their sugar intake, their salt intake.”

Other partners and sponsors include Just Us Boys, Road 2 Eternity Media, The Old Fashioned Pancake House Restaurant, Jewel-Osco on Larkin in Joliet, Center for Food Equity in Medicine and Chosen Breed MC, according to the Facebook page.

For more information, visit yestogetherwecan.org.