Super Soul Bowl celebration being held Sunday at Joliet church

Poster promotes Super Soul Bowl 2026 Celebration in Joliet on Sunday. Feb. 5, 2026 (Provided by New Canaanland Christian Church in Joliet.)

New Canaanland Christian Church in Joliet on Sunday will host the 32nd annual Super Soul Bowl Celebration, honoring community leaders and providing a watch party for the game.

The 2026 Super Soul Bowl Celebration festivities start at 11 a.m. with a family fellowship at New Canaanland Church’s Land of Promise Hub, located at 225 E. Clinton St. A men’s community watch party is at 5:30 p.m.

The celebration “recognizes and honors outstanding leaders who have made a remarkable impact and exceeded expectations within the Joliet community over the past year,” according to a news release.

The event also serves as a platform for the church and its Men of Valor ministry to connect with the community.

“All are encouraged to gather their families and join in this life-changing event that continues to uplift and unite the Joliet community,” according to the release.