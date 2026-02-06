Providence wrestling advances to state: Thursday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys wrestling

Providence 63, Evergreen Park 14: At the Class 2A Evergreen Park Sectional, the Celtics advanced to the state meet in Bloomington. Cole Lemberg, Christian Corcoran, Max Mandac, Lucas Forsythe, Griffin Heeney, Luke Banas, Andrew Pellicci, Justus Heeg, Jasper Harper, Ameer Khalil, and Brayden McKay won matches for Providence.

Edwardsville 36, Lincoln-Way West 28: At the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional, the Warriors fell to the Tigers in the sectional. Carter DiBenedetto, Brady Glynn, Leyton Bartley, Jack Strezo, Jon Wilkey and Max Herman won matches for West.

Girls basketball

Seneca 69, Ottawa Marquette 39: At Seneca, Emma Mino scored 18 to lead the Lady Irish over the Crusaders in the Tri County Conference. Graysen Provance added 16 and Tessa Krull 11 for Seneca (12-16, 4-3).

Mother McAuley 65, Providence 55: At Wilmette, the Celtics fell to the Mighty Macs in the semifinals of the GCAC Tournament. Landrie Callahan scored 25 and grabbed eight boards and Kennady Kotowski added 12 points for Providence (26-4).

Grant Park 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: At Gardner, Maddie Simms and Kaylee Tousignant scored 10 points each to lead the Panthers in their contest with the Dragons.

Lisle 54, Reed-Custer 37: At Braidwood, Alyssa Wollenzien scored 20 and surpassed 1,000 points for her career as the Comets fell int he Illinois Central Eight.

Andrew 50, Lincoln-Way Central 42: At Tinley Park, Brooke Katzmann scored 18 to lead the Knights in the SouthWest Suburban contest. Olivia Gehrke added 11 for LWC (11-18, 6-9)

Lincoln-Way East 58, Bradley-Bourbonnais 25: At Bourbonnais, the Griffins defeated the Boilermakers in the SWSC.

Bolingbrook 60, Plainfield North 18: At Plainfield, the Raiders cruised past the Tigers in the Southwest Prairie.

Minooka 42, Oswego 40: At Minooka, the Indians won in the SPC.

Sandburg 57, Lincoln-Way West 55: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell to the Golden Eagles in an SWSC contest.

Manteno 45, Coal City 32: At Manteno, the Coalers fell to the Panthers in the ICE.

Midland 53, Dwight 46: At Midland, Dwight dropped a TCC match to Midland.

Boys basketball

Lemont 71, Bremen 44: At Midlothian, Ryan Crane scored 23 to lead Lemont to the win in the South Suburban over the Braves. Julian Overton added 15 and Zane Schneider 12 for Lemont (15-11, 8-2).

Boys indoor track and field

Naperville Central Pole Vault Invite: At Naperville, Minooka won the team race and had the overall winner. Senior Cooper Bowman cleared 13-feet, 9-inches to win the even. Jaxson Waddell of Minooka and John Kinsella of Lincoln-Way West finished tied for second.

Girls indoor track and field

Naperville Central Pole Vault Invite: At Naperville, Penelope McCollom of Minooka finished in a tie for third and Madelyn Schussler of Lincoln-Way West ended in a tie for eight. Minooka finished in a tie for third in the team race.