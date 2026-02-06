Joliet students stage walkout as part of anti-ICE protests

Joliet high school students march in downtown Joliet as part of a nationwide student walkout to protest actions by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Bob Okon)

High school students took to the streets of Joliet to protest actions of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents in what appeared to be part of a nationwide student walkout on Friday.

Local school districts addressed the possibility of student walkouts Friday as part of a national movement organized on social media by teenagers.

Joliet Township High School District 204 students participated in the protest Friday morning at Joliet Central campus and in marched around downtown and outside the Will County Courthouse.

“A walkout occurred at Central today,” District 204 Director of Community & Alumni Relations Kristine Schlismann said at around 10:30 a.m. “Students are beginning to return to the classroom in a safe and productive manner.”

Schlismann stated that about 750 students took part in the protest, starting at 9:15 a.m. Some students were spotted outside the campus near stores in downtown Joliet, which was also home to a separate protest outside the Will County Courthouse Friday.

It is unclear if all students returned to class in a timely manner.

In anticipation of the walkout District 204 issued a statement to families on Wednesday night.

“We are aware of numerous school walkouts that are happening or are being planned in the upcoming weeks or months in various communities and that JTHS students are planning a walkout on Friday, Feb. 6, which may include plans to leave campus,” the statement read. “JTHS does not endorse or sanction a walkout. If a student feels compelled to protest about any topic that is important to them, we encourage students to select an event and time that does not interrupt their learning or potentially cause a disruption at school.”

The district encouraged students choosing to participate to protest safely, and stated that while students would not receive additional disciplinary consequences for protesting, they could be “subject to consequences equal to the rules that are violated while protesting” such as leaving campus.

School Districts 202 and 308 also issued preemptive statements distancing themselves in an official capacity from any protest planning.

Plainfield Community School District 202 Superintendent Dr. Glenn Wood issued a statement Thursday evening to parents and students acknowledging the district was aware that some students may choose to participate “in a peaceful protest by walking out of our high schools on Friday, Feb. 6,” he said.

“We respect our students’ interest in current events and appreciate their willingness to engage thoughtfully with the world around them,” Wood said. “At the same time, the District does not support student walkouts during the instructional day. Our primary responsibility is to maintain a safe, predictable, and uninterrupted learning environment for all students.”

Wood noted that students who leave class would be marked as absent and could face disciplinary measures or have their parents contacted for skipping class. The policy applies to all walkouts, regardless of their purpose, he said.

Woods also stated the administration would be open to discussing “available options” with students who “wish to explore alternative opportunities to express their views or support a cause.”

Oswego School District 308 officials said the district is not involved in any upcoming protests or walkouts planned at Oswego High School or Oswego East High School.

“The district has received reports of a possible student protest or walkout planned at both high schools,” District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said in a post on the district’s website Thursday. “At this time, social media posts indicate that Oswego High School students will walk out tomorrow afternoon, Friday, Feb. 6, from campus to downtown Oswego. Oswego East students have promoted a walkout on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 13.”

Cities and states across the country reported student walkouts planned for Friday. The movement was organized on social media platforms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.