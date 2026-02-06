Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Crest Hill plant, wellness store opens new location

Ashley Searing of Joliet is holding a grand opening on Feb. 19 for RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness LLC in Crest Hill. The goal of this plant store is to increase mental health awareness with “custom-made, hand-painted, therapeutic pottery pieces that contain locally grown, air purifying plants,” according to the RejuveNate website. A grand opening event will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at the Crest Hill store.

Ashley Searing of Joliet is holding a grand opening on Feb. 19 for RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness LLC in Crest Hill. The goal of this plant store is to increase mental health awareness with “custom-made, hand-painted, therapeutic pottery pieces that contain locally grown, air purifying plants,” according to the RejuveNate website. A grand opening event will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at the Crest Hill store. (Photo provided by RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness LLC )

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness in Crest Hill will host a grand opening of its new location on Saturday and Sunday.

The grand opening – which includes giveaways, promotions and raffles – will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2310 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill, “just five spots west” of the current store, according to the RejuveNate website.

“Stop by to explore our curated selection of houseplants, hand-painted planters, plant accessories, and wellness-inspired goodies — all rooted in our mission of bringing awareness to mental health, one plant at a time," according to the website.

Owner Ashley Searing’s brother Nate Searing was 25 when he died Feb. 9, 2020, from suicide. Feb. 19 is his birthday, she said. Nate is the inspiration behind the RejuveNate concept, Ashley Searing said.

To work through her grief, Ashley cultivated her two favorite creative pastimes: painting and gardening. At some point, Ashley realized they could benefit other people who are struggling, too.

Ashley Searing works on a new set of pots for sale on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home in Joliet, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox)

“I wanted a safe space for people to come and Zen out,” Ashley Searing said, “and a safe space to come ‘RejuveNate’ your soul.”

For more information, call 815-514-3979 or visit rejuvenateplants.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Eyes on EnterpriseJolietWill CountyBusinessShaw Local Front HeadlinesHorticultureCrest HillWill County Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.