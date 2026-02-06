Crest Hill plant, wellness store opens new location

Ashley Searing of Joliet is holding a grand opening on Feb. 19 for RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness LLC in Crest Hill. The goal of this plant store is to increase mental health awareness with “custom-made, hand-painted, therapeutic pottery pieces that contain locally grown, air purifying plants,” according to the RejuveNate website. A grand opening event will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at the Crest Hill store. (Photo provided by RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness LLC )

RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness in Crest Hill will host a grand opening of its new location on Saturday and Sunday.

The grand opening – which includes giveaways, promotions and raffles – will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2310 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill, “just five spots west” of the current store, according to the RejuveNate website.

“Stop by to explore our curated selection of houseplants, hand-painted planters, plant accessories, and wellness-inspired goodies — all rooted in our mission of bringing awareness to mental health, one plant at a time," according to the website.

Owner Ashley Searing’s brother Nate Searing was 25 when he died Feb. 9, 2020, from suicide. Feb. 19 is his birthday, she said. Nate is the inspiration behind the RejuveNate concept, Ashley Searing said.

Ashley Searing works on a new set of pots for sale on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home in Joliet, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox)

“I wanted a safe space for people to come and Zen out,” Ashley Searing said, “and a safe space to come ‘RejuveNate’ your soul.”

For more information, call 815-514-3979 or visit rejuvenateplants.com.