Romeoville High School band program presents Festival Night

The Romeoville High School band's Festival Night will feature the schools two jazz bands as well the wind symphony and a joint performance of the concert band and symphonic bands.

The Romeoville High School Band invites the community to enjoy an evening of music at its annual Festival Night fundraiser.

The program begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, in the high school auditorium, 100 N. Independence Blvd.

Admission is $5 per person; children 5 and younger are free. Proceeds support the school’s band program.

The evening features performances by the school’s two jazz bands, which includes more than a dozen featured soloists, the school said in a news release.

Also performing will be a percussion ensemble, the wind symphony and a joint performance of the concert and symphonic bands, according to the release.

Light concessions, including baked goods, will be sold starting at 5 p.m. The event also features a 50/50 raffle as well as numerous raffle baskets with prizes donated by area businesses, according to the release.

Local businesses who have donated gift cards and other prizes for its raffle include: Joe’s Beverage Warehouse, Cooper’s Hawk, Portillo’s, Wasted Youth Tattoo, Cinemark Joliet and North Aurora, Pet Supplies Plus, Star Cinema Grill, Score 18 Indoor Golf, Hooters Restaurant, Michael’s Pizza, Mistwood Golf Club, the Patio, Longhorn Steakhouse, Ace Hardware, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Lucky Strike Bowling, Fat Ricky’s Restaurant, Texas Roadhouse, Lifestyles Fitness, Niko’s Breakfast Club, Starbucks, Romeoville Aquatics Center, Cottonwood Farms, Pier 9 Seafood and Bar, the Itsy Bitsy Sewing Co., and Endeavor Athletics Training.

The Romeoville High School Band is under the direction of Clark Anderson with percussion director Adam Hill. For more information about the band program, visit the website at romeovillehsband.wordpress.com.