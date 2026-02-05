Developer of proposed Joliet data center will hold open house at JJC

A Ridge Road farmstead is seen in the background of a sign posting notice of plans to develop the land and annex it into Joliet for an electronic data center. Oct. 3, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The companies that want to build a 795-acre data center in Joliet will hold an open house on the project next week.

The open house will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Joliet Junior College, located at 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet, in the Building U Auditorium.

“The community open house will provide an opportunity for attendees to preview current project plans, view informational displays and speak directly with project representatives in an informal, drop-in setting,” states an announcement of the event. “Attendees will be able to ask questions, provide feedback, and explore materials at their own pace.”

Hillwood and Power House Data Centers, the companies proposing the Joliet Technology Center, will host the open house.

The data center is proposed for an area at Rowell Avenue at Bernhard Road that would be annexed to Joliet if the plan is approved. The area is south of the Chicagoland Speedway and east of Illinois Route 53.

The open house for the proposed Joliet Technology Center will be at the Joliet Junior College's main campus. (Eric Ginnard)

The project has faced questions and opposition from residents.

The data center initially was to be considered by the Joliet Plan Commission in October. But the plan was pulled off the agenda amid questions rising from local residents and has since been on hold indefinitely.

Opponents have regularly come to Plan Commission and City Counciul meetings since then to voice opposition to the proposal.

Opponents of the data center proposed for Joliet demonstrate opposition at a City Council meeting in January. (Photo by Bob Okon)

The announcement from Hillwood and Power House Data Centers said community comments will be welcomed at the open house.

“Community feedback is an important part of the planning process and will help inform project development and minimize potential impacts,” the announcement stated. “We look forward to participating in an open and transparent dialogue with the community.”

The open house will be available online for those who cannot attend, the announcement said.