Joliet data center plan on hold ‘indefinitely’

A Ridge Road farmstead is seen in the background of a sign posting notice in October of plans to develop the land and annex it into Joliet for an electronic data center. (Bob Okon)

Joliet city staff now wants plans for a 795-acre data center to be put on hold “indefinitely.”

An annexation agreement for the project was to go to the Plan Commission for a vote at its Thursday meeting after being tabled last month at the request of staff.

On Thursday, staff will ask the commission to delay a vote again without setting a future agenda date.

The Chicagoland Speedway can be seen in the background of a sign on Ridge Road posting notice of an Oct. 16 meeting of the Joliet Plan Commission on plans for a data center on land that would be annexed into Joliet. Oct. 3, 2025 (Bob Okon)

“City staff is requesting the subject petitions be deferred indefinitely to give staff and the developer additional time to prepare the annexation and development agreement,” states a staff memo attached to the commission’s agenda. “Due to the size and complexity of the proposed development, additional analysis is needed to properly evaluate the subject proposal and to draft an optimal annexation and development agreement.”

Nearly identical language was used in a staff memo in October when the plan was tabled.

The plan is to build the data center on what is now largely farm fields in the area of Rowell and Bernhard roads. The land, south of Chicagoland Speedway and in an area east of Route 53, is outside of city limits.

HW Technology Park Development, a division of Texas-based Hillwood, has planned 12 three-story buildings for the site.