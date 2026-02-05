Celebrate Willy the Woodchuck, sip mocktails and learn about turtles at Will County forest preserves

Learn about ornate box turtles in Will County during an online Zoom program hosted by the Forest Preserve District of Will County at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 (Chad Merda | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the second week of February. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Be a Trailblazer Winter Warm-up Meet-and-Greet - 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, at Hickory Creek Junction in Frankfort: Meet fellow trailblazers, enjoy warm drinks by the fire and celebrate winter missions during this casual social gathering tied to the 2026 Be a Trailblazer experience. This free event is intended for all ages.

Nature Play Day: Willy the Woodchuck’s Birthday - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Celebrate forest preserve mascot Willy the Woodchuck’s birthday with games, activities, cake and more while learning about groundhogs and woodchucks. This free event is intended for ages 3-5. Register by Feb. 8.

Trail Club: February at Lake Chaminwood - 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, at Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon: Take a brisk weekly walk with the Trail Club to promote fitness and community. February’s walks include two laps totaling 1.5 miles around the lake. This free event is intended for all ages.

Ornate Box Turtles in Will County - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, via Zoom: Join the Nature Foundation for a report from wildlife ecologist Becky Blankenship on the Forest Preserve District’s research on ornate box turtles. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by Feb. 12.

Mocktails at the Museum - 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Sample different mocktails, learn about their connection to the preserves, enjoy activity stations and explore the museum after hours. This event is $5 per person and is intended for ages 18 and older. Register by Feb. 10.

Love Stories - 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, at Isle a la Cache Museum: Enjoy a storyteller sharing tales inspired by natural history and the Illinois lore. Hot chocolate and tea will be provided. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by Feb. 12.

Mates and Mimosas Date Night - 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Learn about animal relationships while enjoying charcuterie boards and conversation. This 21-and-older event is BYOB, beer and wine only. Register by Feb. 12.